CM Punk's Trainer On How UFC 225 Fight Is Different, Conor McGregor Note, UFC 225 Weigh-Ins

- Live fighter weigh-ins for UFC 225 will stream in the video above beginning at 7 p.m. ET from Chicago. Saturday's card features Robert Whittaker defending his middleweight title against Yoel Romero, along with Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington fighting for the interim welterweight bout.

Other planned fights include Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson and CM Punk taking on Mike Jackson in the second MMA bout for the former WWE champion.

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of UFC 225 this Saturday, as well as a special podcast after the show covering UFC 225 with CM Punk's return, NJPW Dominion and more with Matt Morgan, Raj Giri and Chris Featherstone.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Middleweight Championship

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero

Interim UFC Welterweight Championship

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington

Female Featherweight: Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

Welterweight: CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes

Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza

Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic

Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter vs. Chris de la Rocha

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Charles Oliveira

Featherweight: Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige

- In the eyes of many, Duke Roufus is one of the top trainers in all of combat sports. So, when CM Punk decided to take his skills to Roufusport in Milwaukee, most viewed it as a great career move. Unfortunately, Punk's MMA debut did not go so well, as he was submitted by Mickey Gall.

The former WWE superstar returns to action Saturday night vs. Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on pay-per-view. And Roufus now believes his fighter is better prepared for the battle inside the Octagon.

"The first fight, I'n not gonna lie, we all rolled the dice," Roufus told MMA Fighting. "It was like this crazy science project. I haven't been that nervous before a fight, honestly. I personally care for the guy very much. He's a solid individual. It was nerve-wracking."

Now, though, Roufus says "I don't have those nerves coming into this one. We had a session (last Sunday) with coach (Scott Cushman) and with coach (Daniel) Wanderley with Punk and everything just seemed all together."

- Could Conor McGregor return and seek a third UFC title in a third different weight class? The former lightweight and welterweight champion just might be thinking of that. Along with posting about a now-scrapped fight, "Notorious" offered up these thoughts on Instagram recently.