Roman Reigns Talks Tough WWE Schedule, Creating Memorable Moments

Roman Reigns was among a group of panelists who were interviewed by Stephanie McMahon at the WWE For Your Consideration 2018 Emmy nomination campaign this week. Stephanie McMahon asked Roman Reigns about creating memorable moments. Reigns stated that he is a second-generation competitor, with his father, uncle, and several cousins previously or currently competing in professional wrestling under the Fatu/Anoa'i family legacy.

Reigns stated that he remembers as a kid going to different shows and watching Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, and having goosebumps. Similar to what Triple H said, Reigns added that WWE performers do what they do to have those goosebumps and create moments that will live on forever.

"We don't have an offseason. This is a weekly thing for us. 52 weeks a year," said Reigns. "And it is grueling, and it is tough, and it's not meant for everybody. But, when you achieve that goal, when you create those goosebumps... those are real, and regardless of what size crowd you've been in front of, or what was the best match, you still get them in the craziest moments, and those are the moments that make you feel truly alive.

"And when you see that effect that you have on that lady over there, or the man with his son, you know you're creating those moments that you're gonna be a part of for the rest of their life. And I think that's why our fanbase is so strong, and that's why it's global because we've been able to share that connection with so many people."

Reigns added that before WWE was broadcasting live, the sports entertainment culture was around, and every time he gets in the ring he wants to celebrate the culture that was paved by wrestlers before him.

