Chris Jericho Takes A Trip With Jado, Young Bucks Wrestling 20 Years Ago, Flip Gordon Talks BOTSJ

- Above is the hype video for IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetusya Naito vs. Chris Jericho at this weekend's NJPW Dominion. We will have a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast this Saturday night following UFC 225 to cover NJPW Dominion, UFC 225 with CM Punk's return and more with Matt Morgan, Raj Giri and Chris Featherstone. We'll also have live coverage of Dominion beginning early Saturday at 3am ET.

- Flip Gordon spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section on his first time in NJPW's Best of the Super Jr. tournament. The "Golden Ticket" match he's referring to is if he and Brandi Rhodes win their match this weekend, they will be booked for All In.

"The whole tournament was a highlight for me," Gordon said. "I got to wrestle a legend like Tiger Mask and the IWGP junior heavyweight champ Will Ospreay, which I think were some of my best matches I've ever had. I learned so much from being involved in this year's Best of the Super Juniors and I'm looking forward to bringing everything I learned over in Japan into Cody's 'Golden Ticket' match."

- Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks showed some footage of himself and Matt wrestling in the backyard almost 20 years ago. The duo will face EVIL and SANADA for the IWGP Tag Team Championship this weekend.

- Chris Jericho is currently in Japan and even though he's been going there since 1991, he's never been on their bullet train. That changed yesterday when Jado took Jericho on a trip. Below is a photo of the two at the train station.