CM Punk Says He Wouldn't Accept Donald Trump Invitation Because 'A Racist Is A Racist'

CM Punk took part in a UFC 225 media day on Thursday as he prepares to face fellow 0-1 fighter Mike Jackson at the event. During a scrum at the media day, Punk was asked about the recent controversy with President Donald Trump cancelling a planned visit to the White House on Tuesday by Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and specifically, if he would accept a similar invitation.

"Number one, I would not be invited," Punk said. "Number two, no I would not go."

When asked why he would not accept, Punk took some shots at the President.

"If David Duke invites me over for tacos, I'm not going to David Duke's house," Punk said. "Come on, I call it like I see it. A racist is a racist. I don't care if you're at the White House, or you live down the street from me, I'm not hanging out with you."

Punk will face Mike Jackson on the main card of UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. We will have live round-by-round coverage of the event, followed by a special Saturday night edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with Matt Morgan, Chris Featherstone and myself discussing Punk's UFC return, NJPW Dominion and more.