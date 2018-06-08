WrestlingInc.com

WWE UK Stars Advance In First Title Tournament Matches, How Old Is Liv Morgan Today?, Nikki Bella

By Marc Middleton | June 08, 2018

- Above is another Total Bellas preview clip for Sunday with Nikki Bella finding flowers and a heartfelt letter from John Cena.

- WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan turns 24 years old today while former WWE Superstar Tatanka turns 57, WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha turns 30 and the legendary Dan Severn turns 60.

WWE UK Title Tournament Brackets Revealed (Photo, Video), Bracketology Special Set For WWE Network
See Also
WWE UK Title Tournament Brackets Revealed (Photo, Video), Bracketology Special Set For WWE Network

- The opening round of the WWE UK Title tournament kicked off at the Download Festival in the UK today. Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake while Ashton Smith defeated Joseph Conners. Webster will now face the winner of Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone while Smith will face the winner of Ligero vs. Travis Banks.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Live Coverage Early Saturday At 3am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top