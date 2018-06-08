WWE Still Reportedly Interested In Bringing In Rey Mysterio Soon

There's been a lot of talk about Rey Mysterio returning to WWE for more appearances this year and it looks like the two sides are still in negotiations.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live that no deal was made as of a week ago but there continues to be talk within WWE about bringing Rey back. There's a feeling that Rey may return to WWE in September as he has commitments booked for the summer that he wants to keep.

Rey returned to WWE for the 2018 Royal Rumble match and later worked the Greatest Royal Rumble match from Saudi Arabia in April.

Source: F4WOnline