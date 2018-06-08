Ronda Rousey's WWE Spain Debut, Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Sports Team, The Power Of Nia Jax

- WWE posted this video looking at the power of RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax as she prepares to face Ronda Rousey at WWE Money In the Bank.

- Speaking of Rousey, she will make her WWE Spain debut in November as WWE returns for another European tour. Below is the full announcement:

Ronda Rousey to make Spain WWE debut, return to Italy this November Spain and Italy, get ready to get Rowdy this November. Ronda Rousey makes her Spain WWE debut when WWE Live returns to Madrid on Saturday, 3 November, and Barcelona on Sunday, 4 November. Joining fellow Raw Superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax and more*, Rousey will take part in her first WWE Live Events in Reino de España, which promises to become two unforgettable evenings of in-ring action and entertainment. During the latter half of WWE's European Tour, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returns to Italy when WWE Live action commences in Bologna on Friday, 9 November, then in Rome on Saturday, 10 November. Rousey electrified the WWE Universe in Turin with her Italy debut last May, and fans can expect her to do so again in La Rossa ("The Red One," in reference to Bologna's red rooftops throughout) and The Eternal City. Tickets to see WWE Live in Spain and Italy are available now, at the following links below. SPAIN Saturday, 3 November: WiZink Center, Madrid | Tickets available now at www.elcorteingles.es, www.ticketmaster.es and www.proactiv.es Sunday, 4 November: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona | Tickets available starting 24 May, 12 p.m. local time, at www.elcorteingles.es, www.ticketmaster.es and www.proactiv.es ITALY | Tickets for all events available now at www.ticketone.it Friday, 9 November: Unipol Arena, Bologna Saturday, 10 November: PalaLottomatica, Rome *Talent depicted and referenced above are subject to change.

- Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the NHL's Washington Capitals for winning their first-ever Stanley Cup last night. He tweeted the following today: