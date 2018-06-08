Kenny Omega Says Okada Is The 'Best Wrestler In The World' But Not The 'Best Performer'

Kenny Omega spoke with NJPW before his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okaga at NJPW Dominion. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage (full card here) beginning early Saturday at 3am ET. Here are some of the highlights:

Okada is so dominant as a champion, he's the one making the challenges now:

"As he made those defenses, one after another, after another, it came to a point where no one would just walk through the curtain and say, 'I'm going to be the next challenger.' He has done so much and beaten everyone so many times that he calls the shots! He makes the challenges, he makes the rules. That's the situation we're in right now."

Taking the first fall in their two out of three falls match:

"I know the secret to this match, Okada, and the secret is that first fall. I won't let you take it. So, if you're thinking, 'Hey, this is going to be a 15 minutes here, 10 minutes there, and a crazy stretch and we're goin' home!' That's not gonna happen. I am not going to give you any freebies. I'm not going to give you a first free fall, if I feel like I need a bit of a rest. You're not getting the first fall. I'm going to take the first fall and control the pace."

Calling Okada the best wrestler in the world, but Omega says he is the best performer:

"You may be the best wrestler on the planet and I'll admit it, you are. You're the best and it's not even an opinion thing anymore, this is something that you've proven. But you can't say you're the best performer. That goes to me. And if we're going to move this thing forward, if we're gonna cause this revolution of professional wrestling and make this something worldwide and something cool. We can't just have the best natural pro wrestler steering the ship. We need someone who captures the imagination. Who captures the heart. We need a performer and a showman, which is why I'm doing everything I can in my power to overtake you're natural wrestling ability."

