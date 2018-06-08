Photo: Lucha Underground Hypes New Season With Debut Of Former TNA Star

Lucha Underground returns for its fourth season next Wednesday, June 13th on El Rey Network. To hype the season premiere, they released photo below of former TNA Superstar Jessie Godderrz, who will appear in The Temple to kickoff the show's premiere.

As noted, the new season will also feature some other new faces, such as Jack Swagger and Chelsea Green. Some returning stars include Sami Callihan as Jeremiah Crane, Johnny Mundo, Fenix, Marty "The Moth" Martinez, Brian Cage, Mil Muertes and Pentagon Dark.

As for Godderz, he is also shooting for the new Amazon series New Dogs, Old Tricks, which premieres on Friday, September 28th. The series is directed by Candice Cain (What Happened Last Night) and also stars CBS Big Brother alums Cody and Paul Calafiore. Godderz also stars as Dylan Buckwald on another hit Amazon series, Tainted Dreams.