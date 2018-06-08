'Constable' Baron Corbin Storyline Teaser, Superstars Who Broke Their Faces (Video), Drop The Mic

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at Superstars who broke their face in the ring - John Cena during a match with Seth Rollins in 2015, Bray Wyatt during a 2013 WWE NXT match with Chris Jericho, Rusev while going at it with Kofi Kingston during an eight-man match in 2017, Cody Rhodes during a match against Rey Mysterio in 2011 and The Undertaker in 1995.

- As noted, Baron Corbin was named the Constable of RAW on this week's show in a letter sent to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie's letter said she needed Corbin to be her eyes & ears while she is away from the red brand. WWE posted the following teaser no Constable Corbin going into Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW:

How will Raw's new "Constable" settle into his new role? Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon has named Baron Corbin the new "Constable" of Raw with the intent of keeping Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in line. He has already been enjoying his new position, which has thus far included berating referees and spoiling Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon's victory party, and something tells us he's just getting started. How will The Lone Wolf assert himself next? Don't miss the final Monday Night Raw before WWE Money in the Bank, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- As noted, Sunday's episode of Drop The Mic on TBS will feature WWE Superstars going against the cast of Netflix's Glow in a rap battle. WWE will be represented by The Bella Twins, Alicia Fox and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. The show will also feature Chris Jericho going up against Laila Ali. Below is a teaser for the episode: