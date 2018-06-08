Damien Sandow's 'Special Announcement,' MLW Fusion Preview, Impact Signs New International TV Deal

- Above is last week's episode of MLW Fusion, which featured the debuts of Rich Swann and Jack Hager, f.k.a. Jack Swagger in WWE, who faced Olympian Jeff Cobb in a battle of grapplers. Tonight's episode on beIN Sports features MVP looking to get revenge against Sami Callihan, while ACH will face off against Rey Fenix in aerial combat. Also on the show, the "Man of 1,000 counters," Fred Yehi faces off against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. The episode will close with an exclusive interview with World Heavyweight Champion, Shane "Swerve" Strickland. The show airs at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST and again at 2:00 AM EST / 11:00 PM PST on beIN SPORTS. Click here for an infographic on how you can watch MLW Fusion in your area.

See Also Jack Swagger On WWE Pay Fluctuating With Start And Stop Pushes

- IMPACT Wrestling signed a new television deal with Mexican television network 52MX. Impact will air on the network on Saturday nights at 9:30 pm starting on July 7th.

- As noted, former WWE star Aaron Stevens, f.k.a. Damien Sandow in WWE and Aron Rex in Impact Wrestling, teased an upcoming special announcement. The announcement is that he will be co-authoring a book with his friend, Dennis Vanasse, titled Off The Road: A Nation Full Of Hidden Gems. He noted that it will be available very soon, and that he has other major projects in the pipeline.

Himanshu D contributed to this article.