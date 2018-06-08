Haku Talks About Why He Was Involved In So Many Bar Fights

Former WWE and WCW Superstar Haku, a.k.a. Meng, recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. Haku, who will be signing autographs before tonight's PCW Ultra event in Wilmington, CA, is widely regarded as the toughest man to enter the squared circle. Haku tried to downplay his toughness, noting that he was always simply representing his culture.

"My thing is that I am not the toughest, I was just trying to make a name for myself in the business," Haku said. "Coming in from a third world country, the family is waiting. The island is waiting because we were sent to Japan to represent the country, so the spirit is still there. So, when you represent the country with the way we live in the Sumo world, you are a Samurai, and we came to United States, my goodness, the language... you are trying to run and think about your family and your country and you try to represent them well and you try to send money to the family, those were the biggest things for me. It's not that I am the toughest, but because I am a protector. A protector of my family, of my country. I had a Samurai mentality, a third-world mentality, who always looked back and never forgot where he came from. It wasn't because I wanted to be the toughest, but things happened and I am sorry that they happened."

Many wrestlers have told epic stories of Haku being involved in bar fights. Haku suggested that a lot of the encounters took place due to people disrespecting him and the business.

"Some people that I beat up, but that was how it was in those days," Haku stated. "Some town, guys had a few drinks and they think they can beat you up, but they have no idea, but you know, pro wrestlers are the toughest people in that time of the 80's. You always protected the business. You were always taught to protect the business, but look at how it is now (laughs). There was a time for everything. Things changed from how they were in the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's to how things are today. We can't control it, it's just part of life and the journey that we have in life."

While Haku has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he noted that he still stays in contact with WWE.

"I think the last time I was with them was at WrestleMania 33 in Dallas, Texas," Haku said. "It was me, Afa and Sika doing a Table for Three, or something like that. It was fun. Of course it was WrestleMania. It was good to see everybody, especially Sika and Afa. Afa lives an hour away from me now, but yeah, it was good to see the boys like The Undertaker, Shane McMahon and good to meet everyone else. I got to introduce myself to them as an old-timer. I didn't know most of their names because I don't watch it like how I used to."

Haku will be signing autographs before tonight's PCW Ultra: Opposites Attack from 5:30 - 7:30 at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. The show stars after the meet and greet with Penta El Zero defending the PCW Ultra World Heavyweight Championship in a steel cage against Sami Callihan, while PCW Ultra World Light Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland will put his title on the line against Dragon Lee. Rachael Ellering will attempt to win the PCW Ultra Women's Championship from Tessa Blanchard, while Warbeast will defend the PCW Tag Titles against OVE. UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, ACH, Hammerstone, Jeff Cobb, Brody King and Darby Allin will also be in action. You can purchase tickets for the show at PCWUltra.com.