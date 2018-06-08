Shawn Michaels Comments Again On Returning To In-Ring Action

WWE kicked off a campaign for a 2018 Emmy Awards nomination with their inaugural "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday. "FYC" events are directed towards members of awards voting groups in the entertainment industry, including the groups that vote on the Academy Awards and the Emmys.

On the red carpet, Shawn Michaels spoke with Red Carper Report about if he would wrestle again and "The Heartbreak Kid" said even though he'd like to, it's a young man's game.

"I'm always humbled and very flattered the fact that after all these years people still believe enough in my ability to still do it," Michaels said. "Look, there's a part of me that knows I could, but at the same time this is a young man's game. I love the fact that the future of the WWE is in such good, capable hands. It's a pleasure for me to watch it and go forward. As much as it would be enjoyable to [wrestle], I'm more excited in seeing these young men take WWE into the future."

After losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI, Michaels retired and was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Michaels is currently one of the trainers at the WWE Performance Center and spoke about how wrestling continues to evolve from when first started in pro wrestling.

"You know the wrestling business is going to evolve," Michaels said. "I can remember people seeing my style and thinking it was too fast and too crazy, and it's nothing compared to what these guys are doing. I enjoy embracing that change. I gotta be honest with you, the interesting thing to me is the involvement of social media. I don't know how well I would have adjusted to that, being able to step in and out of television and reality."

