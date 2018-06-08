UFC 225 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Affected After Yoel Romera Misses Weight, CM Punk Fight A Go

Yoel Romero will no longer be challenging for the UFC Middleweight Championship in the main event of Saturday's UFC 225 card in Chicago after missing weight on his second attempt this morning. Romero had also missed weight when he defeated Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 last February. The fight was originally for the interim UFC Middleweight Championship, however Romero was ineligible to win the title after missing weight. However, the victory earned him a title shot against UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker at Saturday's show.

Romero was the last person to hit the scales at the weigh-ins this morning and came in heavy on his initial attempt, weighing 186 lbs., 1 pound over the 185 lb. limit. He was given two hours to shed the pound, but came in at 185.2 pounds on his second attempt.

It's not known if the fight will proceed as a non-title bout, or if it will be scrapped altogether. We will provide any updates throughout the day.

Despite CM Punk's tumultuous week, he made weight for his 170 lb. contest with Mike Jackson, registering 169 lbs.

Below are the full results from today's weigh-ins. We will have live round-by-round coverage of UFC 225 this Saturday, followed by a special Saturday night edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with Matt Morgan, Chris Featherstone and myself discussing Punk's UFC return, NJPW Dominion and more.

MAIN CARD

UFC Middleweight Championship

Champion Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Yoel Romero (186*)

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos (169) vs. Colby Covington (169)

Featherweight: Holly Holm (146) vs. Megan Anderson (146)



Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (249) vs. Tai Tuivasa (261)

Welterweight: CM Punk (169) vs. Mike Jackson (170.5)

Preliminary card (Fox Sports 1)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem (244) vs. Curtis Blaydes (254)

Women's Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha (116) vs.Carla Esparza (116)

Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas (145) vs. Mirsad Bektic (146)

Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter (247) vs. Chris de la Rocha (261)

Preliminary card (UFC Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight: Rashad Evans (205) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez (125/5) vs. Sergio Pettis (126)

Lightweight: Clay Guida (154) vs. Charles Oliveira (155)

Featherweight: Mike Santiago (145) vs. Dan Ige (146)