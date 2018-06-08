Lana & Sonya Deville At GLAAD Concert (Photos), Bruce Prichard's Delayed WWE Podcast, Shayna Baszler

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Bruce Prichard plugging the latest episode of his "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast, featuring a discussion on WWE's ECW.

As noted, this episode was originally set to be released on Wednesday but it was pushed back until today. Prichard's co-host Conrad Thompson revealed on Twitter earlier this week that the delay was due to "creative differences" with WWE.

"Hey, what's up guys? No show today. WWE wanted to edit some stuff, we've got creative differences, it ain't airing," Thompson said. "I wanted you to hear it directly from us. It's not because we didn't tape the show, we did, we're just not happy with the final product. This is the first time this has happened and rather than just throw something up to have something up, it's going to air on Friday. We're not re-shooting it, Bruce and I are done, we're happy with it but we're not going to change the narrative. I don't want to white-wash everything that ECW was. So I'm fighting for it. We're going to get you the best possible product to you this Friday on the WWE Network, with a delay, and our most controversial 'Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard' ever. Tune in Friday."

- WWE has a poll asking fans which Superstar is capable of dethroning WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. As of this writing, 36% voted, "No one. The Queen of Spades can dominate anyone in the NXT Women's division." 21% voted for Nikki Cross, who will face Baszler at the June 16th NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event. 17% voted for Kairi Sane while 8% voted for Candice LeRae, 5% for Dakota Kai, 5% for Bianca Belair, 3% for Lacey Evans, 3% for Aliyah and 2% for Vanessa Borne.

- Sonya Deville and Lana represented WWE and celebrated Pride Month at the GLAAD/CMT Concert for Love & Acceptance in Nashville, Tennessee last night. They also introduced singer Michael Ray on stage. Below are photos from the event:

What an honor to be a part of the @glaad Concert for Love and Acceptance! #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/HMUrVh7xo3 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 8, 2018

Thrilled to help celebrate #PrideMonth by supporting @glaad's Concert for Love & Acceptance! pic.twitter.com/gsArPq1zfA — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 8, 2018

Thank you @Michaelraymusic and @glaad for an amazing way to help support #PrideMonth. Everyone deserves to be loved & accepted! pic.twitter.com/tTuAIZEj1l — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 8, 2018

We had a blast presenting at the @glaad concert for Love & Acceptance tonight in Nashville ! @SonyaDevilleWWE looks AMAZING?? @CMT pic.twitter.com/A77GhaIbpE — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 8, 2018