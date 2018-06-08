Titus O'Neil Responds To Anthony Bourdain's Passing

Award-winning chef, writer, television personality and WWE fan Anthony Bourdain has died in an apparent suicide. He was 61.

According to CNN, Bourdain was found dead on Friday morning in a hotel room in France. He appeared to have hanged himself.

His exact cause of death is under investigation.

Bourdain was the host of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, which has aired on CNN since its premiere in 2013. The travel and food series, which features cuisines and stories from around the world, has won several Emmy Awards.

He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

There is a wrestling connection to Bourdain as he was a WWE fan. In this Instagram post from July 2014, he admitted to becoming one after taking his daughter to a live event.

The night after SummerSlam last August, Bourdain joined Titus Worldwide — Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa — in a skit for Raw Fallout. O'Neil reacted to news of Bourdain's death with the following.

My Heart is saddened to hear the news of my friend @Bourdain He was Always a pleasure to talk to and I appreciated the Friend he allowed me to be to him and his close loved ones. Prayers to the family and friends of this phenomenal storyteller ?????? pic.twitter.com/Hn9dcWraga — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 8, 2018

Bourdain has another wrestling connection as Adam Cole, along with his girlfriend, independent wrestler Britt Baker, appeared on his show last November.

During a trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bourdain took in an independent wrestling show and interviewed Cole and Baker at a restaurant about their lives as indie wrestlers. The episode was filmed before Cole joined NXT in August.

In this clip from CNN, Cole explains to Bourdain what a heel is.