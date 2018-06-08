WrestlingInc.com

Several Matches Confirmed For Night One And Night Two Of The WWE UK Title Tournament Special Events

By Marc Middleton | June 08, 2018

As revealed in the WWE UK Title tournament Bracketology special, the following matches will take place on night 1 and night 2 of the WWE UK Title tournament from Royal Albert Hall in London:

Night 1 - Monday, June 18th (2018 WWE UK Championship Tournament Special)
* British Strong Style (Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne) vs. The Undisputed Era (WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

* Killer Kelly vs. Jinny vs. Isla Dawn with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Jack Gallagher vs. Zack Gibson

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Ashton Smith vs. Travis Banks

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Flash Morgan Webster vs. Tyson T-Bone or Jordan Devlin

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Joe Coffey or Tucker vs. Kenny Williams or Dave Mastiff

* Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appear

Night 2 - Tuesday, June 19th (2018 WWE NXT UK Championship Special)
* UK Title Tournament Semifinals

* Tournament winner vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

* Jinny or Killer Kelly or Isla Dawn vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defends his title

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong defend their titles

* NXT Champion Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. EC3 & The Velveteen Dream

These events will air on the WWE Network one week later on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th at 3pm EST.

