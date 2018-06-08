Several Matches Confirmed For Night One And Night Two Of The WWE UK Title Tournament Special Events

As revealed in the WWE UK Title tournament Bracketology special, the following matches will take place on night 1 and night 2 of the WWE UK Title tournament from Royal Albert Hall in London:

Night 1 - Monday, June 18th (2018 WWE UK Championship Tournament Special)

* British Strong Style (Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne) vs. The Undisputed Era (WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

* Killer Kelly vs. Jinny vs. Isla Dawn with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Jack Gallagher vs. Zack Gibson

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Ashton Smith vs. Travis Banks

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Flash Morgan Webster vs. Tyson T-Bone or Jordan Devlin

* UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Joe Coffey or Tucker vs. Kenny Williams or Dave Mastiff

* Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appear

Night 2 - Tuesday, June 19th (2018 WWE NXT UK Championship Special)

* UK Title Tournament Semifinals

* Tournament winner vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

* Jinny or Killer Kelly or Isla Dawn vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defends his title

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong defend their titles

* NXT Champion Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. EC3 & The Velveteen Dream

These events will air on the WWE Network one week later on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th at 3pm EST.