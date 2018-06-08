Seth Rollins Hangs Out With NJPW Star, Triple H On WWE Signing More Latin American Talent (Video)

- Triple H was asked about WWE recruiting more Latin American talents on the red carpet of the WWE "FYC" event, as seen in the video above. Triple H noted that they are and mentioned the new Performance Center website. He added that they are not only looking at signing more Latin American talents, but wrestlers from all over the world.

"Our goal is to find Superstars around the world, whether that be Latin America, whether that's India, China, Japan, Europe, it doesn't matter," Triple H said. "We're looking for the best and the brightest athletes and entertainers from around the world, and I want them to come work for us and to 'wow' our fans for years to come. So to answer, Latin American superstars, absolutely! Just like everyone else."

- Seth Rollins noted this week that he hung out with NJPW star Juice Robinson, who wrestled in NXT as CJ Parker. Rollins had big praise for Robinson, calling him "the future of" NJPW. You can check out his tweet below: