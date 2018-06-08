WrestlingInc.com

Shane Helms ROH Match Revealed, Rich Swan Gets A Haircut, Britt Baker Comments On Anthony Bourdain

By Joshua Gagnon | June 08, 2018

- ROH World Champion Dalton Castle will defend his title against Cody and Marty Scurll at ROH Best in the World on June 29. Cody was still due a rematch from when he originally lost the title to Castle in December, while Scurll won an opportunity by pinning Castle in a non-title match back in April. The video above hypes their upcoming title match with clips of how it came together.

- As noted, Shane "Hurricane" Helms will be debuting for Ring of Honor at next week's ROH State of the Art shows in San Antonio and Dallas. On Friday, it will be Helms teaming up with Cheeseburger and Delirious to take on Punishment Martinez, Shane Taylor, and Bully Ray. Just announced for Saturday it will be Helms teaming with Delirious against Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels.


- Below is a photo from yesterday's MLW Fusion TV tapings and it looks like Rich Swann got a new haircut.


Titus O'Neil Responds To Anthony Bourdain's Passing
- As noted, world renowned Chef and TV personality, Anthony Bourdain, passed away today at the age of 61 due to an apparent suicide. While filming his CNN show (Parts Unknown) in Pittsburgh, Bourdain spoke with NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, and independent wrestler, Britt Baker, about the detail work that goes into pro wrestling. Earlier today, I asked Baker about that experience and she commented, "Truly a one of a kind guy. Full of personality and charisma, yet also brilliant. Such a loss to the world."




