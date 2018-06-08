WWE NXT North American Title Match Set For EVOLVE 107, Kalisto Videos From Mexico, WWE Stock Down

- As noted, Kalisto was in Mexico this past week for a WWE promotional tour. He also presented an award at MTV Latin America's 2018 Millennial Awards over the weekend. Above and below are new videos from WWE with footage from the visit to Mexico.

- WWE stock was down 0.35% today, closing at $61.78 per share. Today's high was $62.31 and the low was $61.15.

NXT North American Champion Adam Cole to defend title at EVOLVE 107 Proving to be a fighting champion, Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole will defend the NXT North American Title at the EVOLVE 107 wrestling event in Melrose, Mass., later this month. The Panama City Playboy's opponent will be announced this Monday. Presented by the WWN and EVOLVE Wrestling, EVOLVE 107 takes place at the Melrose Memorial Hall on Sunday, June 24. In addition to the NXT North American Title Match, the event will include a title defense by WWN Champion Austin Theory, as well as bouts featuring former UFC fighter and reigning EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle, renowned Austrian powerhouse WALTER and more. Cole's title defense is the latest example of WWE's working relationship with EVOLVE, one of the world's leading independent wrestling organizations. EVOLVE has hosted WWE luminaries, from NXT General Manager William Regal and WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside to Sami Zayn and NXT Champion Aleister Black, at its events in the past. EVOLVE wrestlers also competed at this year's WrestleMania Axxess in New Orleans, featuring title defenses by then-WWN Champion Keith Lee and EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka. Click here for ticket information and other details about EVOLVE 107, and follow EVOLVE on Twitter for further updates as the event nears.