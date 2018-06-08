Rey Mysterio On Chris Jericho In NJPW, Special Moment During The WWE Royal Rumble, Dominion Match

Rey Mysterio spoke with ESPN before his upcoming tag match match at NJPW Dominion. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage beginning early Saturday at 3am ET. Here are some of the highlights:

Chris Jericho being on the NJPW Dominion card:

"That's very exciting for me. Not to be out there on my own, but to have a fellow teammate. In a way we've been on the grind since we were kids. To be able to call our own shots and kinda do our own thing, it's a true blessing. Jericho's been a leader for a very long time. He's a leader to me. I know he's a leader to a lot of people. I look up to Chris very much because he's worked very hard to get to where he's at. I have the utmost respect for Jericho."

The generational moment in this year's Royal Rumble with Mysterio, Randy Orton, and John Cena faced off against Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura:

"It didn't hit me until after when people were saying, 'that moment you guys had with you the three, the old generation vs. the new generation. I was like, 'Wow.' It was definitely one of those moments you could feel the intensity. You could feel the fans wanting to see something go down. It's almost the moment that's gonna happen this Saturday with Liger and Tanahashi and myself being in there with the future of the sport for New Japan."

His NJPW Dominion match (Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody):

"For me it's probably one of the most exciting experiences that I'll get to live throughout my career just because I get to share the ring with two of the biggest legends in Japan. Not only do we get to work together, but we get to face the future of the sport right now. My main thing is always pleasing the crowd and giving the crowd what they want and I think the history that all three of us have competing in different parts of the world -- me doing my thing in the U.S. and them doing their thing in Japan, or worldwide for that matter -- to be able to put all three of us together for this one night, I think it's going to be a special night."

Mysterio also talked about his ring attire. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.