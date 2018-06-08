CM Punk On If He Would Even Attend 'All In' As A Spectator

CM Punk appeared on Metal Injection's Squared Circle Pit to talk about how he got into punk music and pro wrestling. Punk was also asked if would go to "All In" on September 1 and watch the show from the crowd, Punk wasn't down with that idea.

"No, I got some crippling anxiety when I'm in crowds now," Punk said. "My wife has it really bad, so it gets amplified if she's with me. Unless it's a Stanley Cup Final or an occasional Cubs game, I don't think you'll see me surrounding myself in a sea of people."

Two days ago, Punk spoke with MMAFighting.com about if he would be involved with the sold out event in Chicago and he responded that nobody has asked him directly to appear at it, or any wrestling show.

"Nobody has ever asked me, like straight up asked me, to come wrestle for them. Nobody." Punk added, "[People have said] hey, if you ever wanna do anything... Nobody's ever been like, 'hey, here's the deal, we're having a show, we're paying you X amount and you're working this guy. Whaddaya say, yes or no?' Nobody's ever done that."

All of this looks to be moot though as Punk further clarified his stance with pro wrestling yesterday during a conversation with TSN Sports reporter Aaron Bronsteter while promoting Saturday's UFC 225 event in Chicago where he'll face Mike Jackson. Punk said he was "done" with wrestling.

"Yesterday I said a bunch of stuff about wrestling, about how I'd never gotten a true offer... that does not mean I want to wrestle. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done with professional wrestling," Punk said. "A lot of people like to be mad at me about that and make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and it's like... that's fine, you're entitled to your opinion but you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do, and that's what I'm doing.

"Wrestling is in the rear view mirror. I've been trying for 5 years to put wrestling in the rear view mirror and some people just won't, they won't let it go. They want to live my life for me. I kind of don't understand that. It doesn't matter what I say, I've said no and no, no, no, so many times that people just always kind of are like, 'Oh, so there's a chance?'"