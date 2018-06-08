NJPW Dominion Live Coverage: Chris Jericho Faces Naito, Kenny Omega Vs. Okada

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NJPW Dominion. In the U.S. the show starts early Saturday morning at 3am ET / 12am PT. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. You can watch the show by signing up (about $9 a month) at NJPW World.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

Below is the card:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (2 OUT OF 3 FALLS/NO TIME LIMIT)

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho

IWPG JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

EVIL and SANADA (c) vs. The Young Bucks

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH

David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White

Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody

Coverage begins at 3am ET...