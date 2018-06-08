NJPW Dominion Live Coverage: Chris Jericho Faces Naito, Kenny Omega Vs. Okada

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NJPW Dominion. In the U.S. the show starts early Saturday morning at 3am ET / 12am PT. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. You can watch the show by signing up (about $9 a month) at NJPW World.
Below is the card:
IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (2 OUT OF 3 FALLS/NO TIME LIMIT)
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega
IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho
IWPG JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
EVIL and SANADA (c) vs. The Young Bucks
NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH
David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White
Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki
Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody
Coverage begins at 3am ET...