Ronda Rousey Vs. Mako Shark, CM Punk Weigh-In Video, Dana White On Punk's UFC Future, Titus O'Neil

- CM Punk is ready to face Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday in Chicago as he weighed in at 169 pounds today. Jackson, who also has a record of 0-1-0, weighed in at 170.5 pounds. Punk vs. Jackson will air on the main pay-per-view card, which begins at 10pm EST. Above is video from the weigh-ins. You can see the Punk vs. Jackson weigh-ins at around the 16:10 mark. Below is video of UFC President Dana White talking to TMZ Sports about Punk's second fight in the Octagon.

White commented on Punk having "the balls" to step into the Octagon and put it all on the line, not once but twice. White said he hasn't seen Punk train since his debut fight and said his camp always talks about how people respect him and how he works hard. White was also asked if Punk has another UFC fight in the works if he wins the fight against Jackson.

"We'll see. I'll talk to him and see what he's thinking, what he wants to do," White said. "You said it best, he's a super nice guy. I like him, I respect him and we'll see what happens."

- We noted before how Ronda Rousey was in Fiji last month to film for Shark Week on The Discovery Channel. Discovery has announced that Rousey will star in a special, Uncaged: Shark vs. Ronda Rousey. No word yet on the exact air date for Rousey's special but the 30th annual Shark Week airs from July 22nd through July 29th. Below is the synopsis for the "Uncaged" special:

"Olympian, MMA champion, and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is trained by shark conservationist and shark attack survivor Paul De Gelder to face her fiercest opponent yet: the fastest, bitiest shark in the world, and the ultimate fighter of the sea, the mako shark. First, Rousey, in a cage dives into the ring with several lightweight shark species in the waters off Fiji and then moves onto the main event in New Zealand where she'll 'free dive uncaged' with the heavyweight mako shark. Ronda is out to prove that harnessing the fighting spirit she has developed throughout her career, she and everyone watching, can confront their greatest fears and be victorious in the face of those doubts."

- Titus O'Neil and longtime WWE employee Scott Armstrong were given a tour of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum earlier today before the WWE live event in Jackson, MS. Below are photos from the tour: