Braun Strowman On If He's Physically Stronger Than Brock Lesnar

WWE kicked off a campaign for a 2018 Emmy Awards nomination with their inaugural "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday. "FYC" events are directed towards members of awards voting groups in the entertainment industry, including the groups that vote on the Academy Awards and the Emmys.

On the red carpet, Braun Strowman spoke with Red Carper Report about how much he has to order at Waffle House to keep the "Monster Among Men" energized.

"I'm a big eater, if I went to Waffle House, I would order ten eggs - four yolks - two grilled chicken breasts, a double order of hash browns, smothered, covered, and chunked, and a coffee. It takes a lot to run a 6'8", 385 pound frame, so yeah, I'm investing in myself."

Last September at No Mercy, Braun Strowman took on the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and came up short after Lesnar hit an F-5 to put down the challenger. More recently at this year's Royal Rumble, Lesnar defended his title against Kane and Strowman, pinning Kane to yet again retain his title.

During his interview, Strowman was asked if he thought he was physically stronger than Lesnar.

"Oh man, I don't know, Brock is a tough individual," Strowman admitted. "It depends on what style you're talk about, as far as strength wise, I believe I'm a good bit strong than him, but if its things like technique and stuff like that, then I know he's a lot more advance [in] that, so it's a 50/50 thing. Brock's a tough individual, but I like to think I am as well."

You can check out Strowman's full interview in the video above.

