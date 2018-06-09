Title Changes Hands At NJPW Dominion

Michael Elgin won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hirooki Goto and Taichi at NJPW Dominion. Elgin pinned Taichi to win the title.
This is Elgin's first time winning the title. Goto won it back in January.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the video below:
Don't mess with @abemiho0110. #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/4F9SQq9R5d
Goto is the hero we need in a match like this. #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/PqxsxoAnrI
Large. #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/Y9D1oNgpct
Ushigoroshi! #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/jzX92PoW5d
Taichi may agree with "Taichi go home" after this. #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/yWbjCUB8cR