Title Changes Hands At NJPW Dominion

By Joshua Gagnon | June 09, 2018

Michael Elgin won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hirooki Goto and Taichi at NJPW Dominion. Elgin pinned Taichi to win the title.

This is Elgin's first time winning the title. Goto won it back in January.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the video below:






