New Tag Champions Are Crowned At NJPW Dominion

The Young Bucks won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against EVIL and SANADA at NJPW Dominion.
This is Young Bucks' first time winning the titles. EVIL and SANADA won them back in January.
You can see how the titles changed hands in the video below:
Beautiful step-up armdrag and a dropkick from @NickJacksonYB! #NJPW #njdominonhttps://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/LyHh4tahsH— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
WOW!! @NickJacksonYB #NJPW #njdominonhttps://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/os3mzugNRK— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
#NJPW #njdominonhttps://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/m5MGKZg2TS— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
Lariat from @MattJackson13! #NJPW #njdominonhttps://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/Rql630Rwq2— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
More Bang For Your Buck!! @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 #NJPW #njdominonhttps://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/ArPhGIa6a7— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018