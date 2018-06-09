WrestlingInc.com

New Tag Champions Are Crowned At NJPW Dominion

By Joshua Gagnon | June 09, 2018

The Young Bucks won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against EVIL and SANADA at NJPW Dominion.

This is Young Bucks' first time winning the titles. EVIL and SANADA won them back in January.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the titles changed hands in the video below:







Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Results

Most Popular

Back To Top