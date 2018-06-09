WrestlingInc.com

NJPW Announcer Is 'All In,' New NJPW President Opens Dominion, Dominion Pre Show (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | June 09, 2018

- Above is the pre-show for NJPW Dominion featuring the first two matches of the night.

- After the Young Bucks won the IWGP Tag Titles against SANADA and EVIL, Matt Jackson asked Don Callis to announce at "All In" on September 1. Callis agreed and will now be part of that event.

NJPW Dominion Live Coverage: Chris Jericho Faces Naito, Kenny Omega Vs. Okada
See Also
NJPW Dominion Live Coverage: Chris Jericho Faces Naito, Kenny Omega Vs. Okada

- Before tonight's show got started the new NJPW President Harold Meij addressed the crowd. He said he loved pro wrestling and wanted to put everything he had into taking NJPW to the next level. Below is a video introducing him.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Results

Most Popular

Back To Top