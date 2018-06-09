Rey Mysterio Makes Debut For NJPW At Dominion

Rey Mysterio made his debut for NJPW at Dominion. He teamed up with Jushin Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Cody, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page. Despite putting on a solid performance, the Bullet Club would come up with the victory after Cody pinned Liger.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see Mysterio's debut in the videos below: