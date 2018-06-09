WrestlingInc.com

Rey Mysterio Makes Debut For NJPW At Dominion

By Joshua Gagnon | June 09, 2018

Rey Mysterio made his debut for NJPW at Dominion. He teamed up with Jushin Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Cody, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page. Despite putting on a solid performance, the Bullet Club would come up with the victory after Cody pinned Liger.

