Big Title Change At NJPW Dominion

Hiromu Takahashi won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay at NJPW Dominion.
This is Takahashi's second time winning the title. Ospreay won it back in January.
You can see how the title changed hands in the video below:
OMG!!!! @WillOspreay #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/cWw44mUoJ4— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
John Woo off the apron! @TIMEBOMB1105 #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/fZW3fPCChO— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
.@TIMEBOMB1105 catches Ospreay with a HUGE German suplex!! #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/TJZzvrmXkX— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
Red Arrow! @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/psVSk5VuaL— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
Dynamite Plunger!! @TIMEBOMB1105 #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/fNl1EcdnIX— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
TIME BOMB!! @TIMEBOMB1105 #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/Tqa56UI1yZ— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
#NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/pRa79ZaVNh— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018