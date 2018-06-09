WrestlingInc.com

Big Title Change At NJPW Dominion

By Joshua Gagnon | June 09, 2018

Hiromu Takahashi won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay at NJPW Dominion.

This is Takahashi's second time winning the title. Ospreay won it back in January.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the video below:









