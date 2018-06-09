Did Chris Jericho Take The Title From Tetsuya Naito At NJPW Dominion?

Chris Jericho won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion.
This is Chris Jericho's first time winning the title. Naito won it back in April.
You can see how the title changed hands in the video below:
JeriCrow?! #NJPW #njdominion @IAmJerichohttps://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/e8I9vxMAuR— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
#NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/uTldod8zrL— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
.@IAmJericho puts Naito through a table!! #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/YmqH07j2Mq— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
DDT!! @IAmJericho #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/rZ9G1FJyVR— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
Piledriver!! @s_d_naito #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/Hwqj35tcjC— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
DESTINOOOOO!! @s_d_naito #NJPW #njdominion https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/GGIXtKVL8S— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
Codebreaker!! #NJPW #njdominion @IAmJericho https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/83a4ogexvI— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2018
In defiance of everyone and everything... @IAmJericho is El Alfa. #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 9, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/2QTfm9e32p