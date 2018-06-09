WrestlingInc.com

Did Chris Jericho Take The Title From Tetsuya Naito At NJPW Dominion?

By Joshua Gagnon | June 09, 2018

Chris Jericho won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion.

This is Chris Jericho's first time winning the title. Naito won it back in April.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the video below:










Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Results

Most Popular

Back To Top