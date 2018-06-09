Historic Title Change At NJPW Dominion

Kenny Omega won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion. In the two out of three falls/no time limit match, Okada won the first fall, but Omega won the next two to end Okada's historic run at 720 days.

This is Omega's first time winning the title. Okada won it back in June of 2016!

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the video below: