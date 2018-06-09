Chris Jericho Gives First Comments After Naito Match, Kenny Omega Forming New Stable?, NJPW Dominion

- Above is the Dominion Press Conference from June 7 featuring Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

- As noted, Chris Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at NJPW Dominion. Shortly after he made his first comments on social media, "Well, Naito is amazing, but there's a new Intercontinental Champion!"

- After defeating Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, during the post-match press conference Kenny Omega referred to a new era. He said there was The Elite and The Golden Lovers, but now it's The Golden Elite. While he said this, Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks stood behind him. It should also be noted Cody came out during Omega's celebration, but decided not congratulate the new champion. They also have shirts out already.