UFC 225 Main Event Change, Latest UFC 225 Embedded, Former Champ On Yoel Romero

- What would the UFC be without drama, right? Saturday's UFC 225 main event hit a snag prior to weigh-ins, as Yoel Romero was unable to make the middleweight mark of 185 pounds. Romero weighed in twice, coming in at 186 the first time before getting down to 185.2 on his second attempt.

The cameras of UFC Embedded caught it all backstage, also showing plenty of coverage from Ultimate Media Day earlier in the week. That includes moments with former WWE superstar CM Punk, who tackles Mike Jackson from inside the United Center in Chicago.

Eventually, the UFC, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Romero and both teams were able to come to an agreement. The bout will take place over five rounds, but Whittaker's title will not be on the line.

We will have live round-by-round coverage of UFC 225 this Saturday, followed by a special Saturday night edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with Matt Morgan, Chris Featherstone and Raj Giri discussing Punk's UFC return, NJPW Dominion and more.

- During his time as an active fighter, Michael Bisping was always outspoken. Now that he is on the sidelines working more and more with FOX Sports, the former UFC middleweight champion remains that way.

After Yoel Romero missed weight for the second consecutive time in a title fight, Bisping sounded off. The former Olympic silver medalist missed weight by over two pounds earlier this year ahead of a planned encounter with Luke Rockhold for the interim belt. On Friday, he came in at 185.2 for his title fight with Robert Whittaker, forcing it to be a non-title fight affair.

"Who does this guy think he is?" Bisping said during the weigh-in show on FOX Sports 2. "He thinks the whole UFC revolves around him. Making weight sucks. But you can't miss weight twice on two title fights and still think you're running the show."

Bisping continued, saying he believes the Illinois Athletic Commission should have given Romero more time to get down to 185, adding "Forgive me for being crude, but you can go to the bathroom and get rid of that (0.2 pounds) pretty quick."

