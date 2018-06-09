WWE NXT Live Event Results From Download (6/8): Tournament Matches, Champions Defend, Open Challenge

Thanks to Roy Schneider for the following WWE NXT results from Friday's UK Download Festival:
Show #1:
* Wolfgang defeated Fabian Aichner
* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Ashton Smith defeated Joseph Conners
* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans
* Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring to issue an open challenge for later
* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake
* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Lars Sullivan by DQ
Show #2:
* Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Travis Banks defeated Ligero
* Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair
* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly retained over Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne but lost by DQ
* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan
* Johnny Gargano answered the open challenge and defeated Tommaso Ciampa