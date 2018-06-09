WWE NXT Live Event Results From Download (6/8): Tournament Matches, Champions Defend, Open Challenge

Thanks to Roy Schneider for the following WWE NXT results from Friday's UK Download Festival:

Show #1:

* Wolfgang defeated Fabian Aichner

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Ashton Smith defeated Joseph Conners

* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans

* Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring to issue an open challenge for later

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Lars Sullivan by DQ

Show #2:

* Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Travis Banks defeated Ligero

* Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly retained over Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne but lost by DQ

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan

* Johnny Gargano answered the open challenge and defeated Tommaso Ciampa