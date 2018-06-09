WrestlingInc.com

Dolph Ziggler And Drew McIntyre Attack Cruisers (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 23, Extreme MITB Moments

By Marc Middleton | June 09, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Extreme Money In the Bank Ladder Match moments.

- WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti turns 23 years old today while WWE UK Superstar Tyson T-Bone turns 37. Also, today would have been the 94th birthday of The Original Sheik, Ed Farhat.

Drew McIntyre Says Andrade 'Cien' Almas 'Was Missing Something' Before Zelina Vega Pairing
See Also
Drew McIntyre Says Andrade 'Cien' Almas 'Was Missing Something' Before Zelina Vega Pairing

- WWE posted this video of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacking Kalisto and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander after their match at last night's live event in Jackson, MS:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Results

Most Popular

Back To Top