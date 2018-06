Chris Jericho has been constantly reinventing himself over his nearly 30-year wrestling career, and today was no different.

Jericho debuted a new look at today's NJPW Dominion event, as seen below. The look appears to be a mix of A Clockwork Orange and The Crow.

Jericho faced Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Dominion. Full NJPW Dominion results are here.