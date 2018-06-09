WWE Live Event Results From Jackson, MS (6/8): Roman Reigns Headlines, Bray Wyatt Faces His Brother

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @GrantYenni for sending in these results from last night's RAW live event in Jackson, MS:
* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto
* Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre defeated Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews
* Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Elias
Intermission
* Bray Wyatt defeated Bo Dallas
* Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon & Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss & Mickie James
* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn