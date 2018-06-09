Bobby Roode Talks Fatal 4 Way & MITB (Video), WWE NXT Takeover News, Asuka & Shinsuke Nakamura Video

- Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura make their UpUpDownDown debuts in this new video with Xavier Woods.

- A thirty-minute WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm EST on Saturday, June 16th. The Takeover main show will begin at 8pm EST and is currently scheduled to run for 2.5 hours. The WWE Network now lists an English version and a Spanish version for Takeover.

- As noted, Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW will feature Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4 Way. Roode hypes the Fatal 4 Way and the MITB Ladder Match in this new video, saying he will prove to everyone what he is all about.