Big Money In The Bank Match Taking Place On RAW?, Title Match Set For WWE NXT, The Bella Twins

By Marc Middleton | June 09, 2018

- Above is a Total Bellas preview clip for Sunday with The Bella Twins discussing their crowd reactions in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match.

- As noted, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly recently issued a challenge to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. That match has been confirmed for Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. Dunne's UK Title will be on the line.

- WWE tweeted this video of Jinder Mahal issuing a challenge to Roman Reigns for Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW. Reigns vs. Mahal has already been announced for the MITB pay-per-view next weekend.

Jinder said, "Big Dog, you walk around on Monday nights like it's your yard. Well I've got news for you, it's property of The Modern Day Maharaja and this Monday on RAW, I challenge you to a match."


