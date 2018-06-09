ROH Episode 350 Recap: Austin Aries Gets ROH TV Title Shot

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Bullet Club's Cody (with Bernard The Business Bear) makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. All In chants are audible. Cody talks about the irony of being known as The American Nightmare while the last six months have been a dream. Cody says he has taken the leadership role of Bullet Club. Cody talks about being the next senator in Texas, the next NWA Champion and the world not being enough. Cody wants an ROH World Championship rematch. Cody brings up Best In The World, and calls Marty Scurll his Bullet Club subordinate. Cody says that he bets everyone in Chicago loves Marty. Bullet Club's Marty Scurll makes his entrance. Marty talks about how Cody loves to tell everyone how good he is. Marty says that he doesn't have to tell anyone how great he is, because they already know it.Marty talks about how Cody will find out just how good he is at Best In The World. Marty talks about how if he has to go through Cody to get the ROH title, that is what he will do. Marty offers a gentlemen's handshake. Cody questions if thats it and all Marty is going to say. Marty sets his microphone and umbrella down. Marty extends his hand. Cody sets his microphone down. Cody and Marty shake hands. Marty teases breaking Cody's finger as he makes his exit.

Karen Q and Tenille Dashwood make their entrances.

Karen Q vs.Tenille Dashwood

They lock up. They exchange wrist locks. Karen eventually sends Dashwood to the corner. Karen runs towards Dashwood, Dashwood connects with a boot to Karen. Dashwood hits Karen with a Back Elbow Strike. Dashwood ducks a clothesline attempt before hitting one of her own on Karen. Dashwood splashes Karen in the corner before pinning her for a two count. Karen takes Dashwood to the mat. Karen locks in the Spring-Roll on Dashwood. Dashwood gets to the ropes. Karen goes for the submission again, Dashwood reverses it into a pin for the three count.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood

Austin Aries and ROH Television Champion Silas Young make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Silas Young (c) vs. Austin Aries

They lock up. Aries pushes Young to the corner.Aries and Young eventually exchange strikes. Aries slaps Young in the chest. Aries hits the ropes. Young catches Aries and goes for Misery. As Young is spinning Aries, Aries foot takes out the referee, Aries fights out of the Misery attempt. Aries sends Young to the ropes. Aries hits a Discus Fivearm on Young. Aries dropkicks Young. Aries ascends the turnbuckles. Beer City Bruiser runs down to the ring. Kenny King runs down to the ring and attacks Bruiser. Young hits the rope, causing Aries to fall back into the ring. Young attempts to strikes Aries with the Television title. King grabs the title from him, King strikes Young with the title belt. Aries pins Young for the three count. Another referee comes down to the ring. Aries hugs King as the referees talk to the ring announcer. The decision is overturned and Austin Aries is disqualified due to Kenny King's interference.

Winner Via Disqualification: Silas Young

Aries kicks the referee below the belt after the match. King hands Aries his title belts. Aries kicks King. Aries hits a Brainbuster on King. Aries briefly locks in Last Chancery on King. Aries makes his exit as the show comes to a close.