New WWE NXT Ring Name Revealed, Goldust's First US Convention Appearance, WWE UK Star On His Goals

- Above is video of WWE UK Superstar Kenny Williams discussing the upcoming WWE UK Title tournament. Regarding people who claim Williams gets lucky because of his size, Williams says he doesn't get lucky, he just stays lucky.

"I've always felt like, if you set your mind to something you can accomplish anything and if you want to get into the WWE, you go out and you set that goal, and you'll get it," Williams said. "5 years ago when I started training, my friends all laughed at me and said I was mental. But if you buckle down and you work hard there's no reason why hard work doesn't pay off. The goals I've set out for myself are to beat Pete Dunne to win the UK Championship and then be at the forefront of this UK brand but I'm going to use this as a platform to present to the world exactly what Kenny Williams is all about."

- The official WWE Performance Center website roster reveals that Steffanie Newell (Nixon Newell) is now being called Tegan Nox.

- WWE veteran Goldust will be making his first-ever convention appearance at the Salt City Comic Con in Syracuse, NY on Saturday, July 7th and Sunday, July 8th. Goldust will appear in full make-up and will host a limited-seating panel for VIP ticket holders. This is his first United States convention appearance and will be his only 2018 convention appearance in the Northeast. Autographs are $50 while photo-ops are $60, the autograph/photo combo ticket is $100 and VIP tickets are $200. The VIP packages come with 3 autographs, 1 photo, a Goldust mask, a Goldust action figure and the panel. Goldust tweeted: