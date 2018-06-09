Next WWE 24 Show, Stephanie McMahon - Undercover Boss Preview, How Karl Anderson Got His Abs (Video)

- Above is new video of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows looking at how Anderson transformed his body to get ripped abs. Anderson says he started working on getting in better shape back in early 2018.

- The next WWE 24 special will air on Sunday, June 17th at 11pm EST on the WWE Network following the Money In the Bank pay-per-view post-show. The special will feature The Hardys, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy and RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour show:

"The Hardys were extreme in and outside the ring, and nearly lost it all. Witness The Hardys' fall from grace, and their ultimate redemption!"

- Below is a preview for next Friday's Celebrity Boss edition of Undercover Boss on CBS, which features Stephanie McMahon disguising herself as a WWE photographer. The episode airs at 8pm EST.