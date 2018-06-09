WrestlingInc.com

UFC 225 Results And Live Coverage: Robert Whittaker Vs. Yoel Romero, CM Punk Vs. Mike Jackson

By Doric Sam | June 09, 2018

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2. Tonight's event is headlined by UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker facing Yoel Romero. The fight will be a non-title bout after Romero failed to make weight. Also on the card is a UFC Welterweight Championship bout between former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington, while CM Punk will return to the Octagon to face fellow 0-1 fighter Mike Jackson.

We will have quick results of the preliminary card, followed by detailed round-by-round coverage of the main card.

Our live coverage will begin around 6:30 pm ET. Below is the card for tonight's event:

Catchweight Main Event
UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker vs.Yoel Romero

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington

Featherweight: Holly Holmvs. Megan Anderson

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs.Tai Tuivasa

Welterweight: CM Punk vs.Mike Jackson

Preliminary card (Fox Sports 1)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes

Women's Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs.Carla Esparza

Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic

Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter vs. Chris de la Rocha

Preliminary card (UFC Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight: Rashad Evans vs.Anthony Smith

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs.Charles Oliveira

Featherweight: Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige

