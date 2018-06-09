Kenny Omega And Okada Comment On Title Match, NJPW Dominion Post-Show, Is Flip Gordon 'All In'?

- Above is the NJPW Dominion Post-Show with Kevin Kelly and Don Callis who talk about Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho winning titles earlier today. They also took a quick look at all of the other matches that went down earlier today including The Young Bucks winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

- Yesterday, Flip Gordon and Brandi Rhodes faced MJF and Madison Rayne at a WrestlePro event with the winners getting booked for "All In." This was said to be Gordon's last chance at getting on the card and they came up short against Rayne and MJF.

Flip is out — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) June 9, 2018

- After their incredible two out of three falls/no time limit IWGP Heavyweight Championship match, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada both tweeted out their first comments since the match. Okada was able to get the first pinfall, but Omega claimed the next two to win the title. Omega tweeted out, "Changing the world (together). A new story begins" while Okada wrote, "Thanks IWGP. Thanks guys." At the Post-Show Press Conference, Omega said that we are in a new era of The Golden Elite, which features The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.