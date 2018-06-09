Sasha Banks On Who She Wants To Face In The Ring, Her Favorite WWE Firsts, Changing Hair Colors

WWE kicked off a campaign for a 2018 Emmy Awards nomination with their inaugural "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday. "FYC" events are directed towards members of awards voting groups in the entertainment industry, including the groups that vote on the Academy Awards and the Emmys.

On the red carpet, Sasha Banks spoke with Red Carper Report about being involved in so many first time things in the women's division and which are at the top of her list.

"That's such a hard answer, I only dreamed I'd be a part of all these firsts," Sasha said. "First woman to main event a PPV, that could be up there. Being a part of WrestleMania 32, having my cousin Snoop Dogg walk me down the aisle, that's pretty cool. ... I can't just pick one because they all helped me grow and helped me understand this dream can be so much bigger."

Even though Sasha has been with WWE since 2012, there are still some women that she wants to have a solid one-on-one match with in WWE.

"With NXT we have so many women all over the world that I haven't got to be in the ring with yet," Sasha responded. "On Raw and SmackDown, I've got to wrestle quite a few ... I feel like I haven't had that great singles match with Naomi yet, because she's on SmackDown Live. Natalya, I don't feel like I've had a good singles, one-on-one match with her."

See Also Sasha Banks On Being More Direct With Vince McMahon

Sasha was also asked about changing her look up over the years and how the different hair colors came about.

"Ever since I was little I wanted to try different hair color and my Mother said I couldn't," Sasha said. "So, when I was old enough to not listen to my Mom - which you should always do though - I decided to go from a burgundy, to pink, to light purple, to dark purple, and I have a little bit of blue in now, so I may switch it up soon. At this time, I'm good with purple. I feel like Barney, I love Barney."

Banks is scheduled to be in next Sunday's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Ember Moon, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Naomi.

You can check out her full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Red Carpet Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.