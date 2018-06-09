WrestlingInc.com

Jim Ross Gives Batista Props, CSR Talks CM Punk - Colt Cabana Trial, Total Bellas Clip

By Joshua Gagnon | June 09, 2018

- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip for The Bella Twins YouTube channel. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan try out their best weatherperson impressions.

- Batista received some praise from USA Today on his latest performance in Hotel Artemis. Batista tweeted out, "Um, guys, I think I've arrived." Jim Ross retweeted him and commented "Yessir, big man! This is a long way from good, old Ohio Valley Wrestling. Congrats."




- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes: The importance of CM Punk winning in court, more Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is coming, and who positively defines WWE in 2018 so far?

