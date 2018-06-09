Jim Ross Gives Batista Props, CSR Talks CM Punk - Colt Cabana Trial, Total Bellas Clip

- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip for The Bella Twins YouTube channel. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan try out their best weatherperson impressions.

- Batista received some praise from USA Today on his latest performance in Hotel Artemis. Batista tweeted out, "Um, guys, I think I've arrived." Jim Ross retweeted him and commented "Yessir, big man! This is a long way from good, old Ohio Valley Wrestling. Congrats."

Um... Guys! I think I've arrived. ?? #DreamChaser Why 'Hotel Artemis' star Dave Bautista is the big screen's world champion right now https://t.co/bw4yovmRJU via @usatoday — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 8, 2018

Yessir, Big Man!



This is a long way from good, old @ovwrestling !



Congrats...?? https://t.co/ievX8Aslrk — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 8, 2018

Thanks buddy! Doesn't seem that long ago. Always appreciated all your support https://t.co/4YG1jAmGM9 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 9, 2018

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes: The importance of CM Punk winning in court, more Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is coming, and who positively defines WWE in 2018 so far?