WWE Main Event Recap: Drew Gulak In Action, Mike Kanellis Vs. No Way Jose, Tozawa



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Mike Kanellis

Jose locks in a headlock on Kanellis. Kanellis backs Jose to the ropes. Jose hits a Shoulder Block on Kanellis. Kanellis eventually locks in a headlock on Jose. Jose attempts to fight out of it. Kanellis drives his knee into Jose. Kanellis sends Jose to the ropes. Kanellis connects with a Back Elbow on Jose. Kanellis strikes Jose. Jose clotheslines Kanellis. Jose strikes Kanellis several times. Jose hits a Flapjack on Kanellis. Jose pins Kanellis for a two count. Kanellis superkicks Jose. Kanellis pins Jose for a two count. Kanellis clotheslines Jose in the corner. Kanellis hits the ropes. Jose hits a Pop-Up Punch on Kanellis. Jose pins Kanellis for the win.



Winner: No Way Jose

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax defeating Natalya.

A recap of Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live is shown.

Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak make their entrances.

Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

Gulak takes Tozawa to the mat with a headlock. Gulak kicks Tozawa. Tozawa entually hits an Insiguri on Gulak. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa hits a missile dropkick on Gulak from off the top rope. Tozawa pins Gulak for a two count. Gulak connects with a Back Elbow to Tozawa. Gulak clotheslines Tozawa. Gulak pins Tozawa for a two count. Tozawa pushes Gulak to the ropes. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Gulak. Tozawa locks in a Modified Octopus, Gulak gets to the ropes. Gulak headbutts Tozawa. Tozawa escapes a powerbomb attempt by Gulak. Tozawa hits a Side-Suplex on Gulak. Tozawa hits another spin-kick on Gulak. Gulak moves out of the way of a Senton attempt from Tozawa from off the top rope. Gulak sends Tozawa face-first into the second turnbuckle. Gulak locks in the Gu-Lock on Tozawa. Gulak wins via submission.