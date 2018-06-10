Enzo Amore Announced For Upcoming Wrestling Event

Enzo Amore will be appearing at House of Glory's High Intensity 7 event on August 17th. It was not announced if he will be wrestling at the show.

It will be Enzo's first wrestling related appearance since being released by WWE this past January after being accused of rape. The rape allegations were dropped and the case was closed. Enzo has since dropped a pair of hip-hop singles.

High Intensity 7 takes place at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, NY. Also announced for the show is Sami Callihan vs. Evander James and Mantequilla VS Ultimo Dragon. LAX will also be in action, while Jeff Jarrett is also scheduled to appear.

You can check out the announcement below: