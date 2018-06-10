CM Punk Transported To Hospital For Facial CT Scan Following UFC 225, Coach Comments On Loss

CM Punk was transported to a local hospital for a facial CT scan following his lopsided UFC 225 loss to Mike Jackson. While Punk was able to last all three rounds, he lost a lopsided decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-26 in favor of Jackson.

This was Punk's second fight in the UFC. Punk lost to Mickey Gall in September of 2016 via submission in the first round.

Punk's coach, Duke Roufus, praised his student on Twitter, nothing that he showed a lot of heart.

"We Win as a Team and We Lose as a Team! You can't deny my friend @cmpunk doesn't have heart," Roufus wrote. "Congratulations to @thetruthjackson and his coaches @krubobperez and @patrickmiletich Thank You Very Much To all the AMAZING #cmpunk Fans for your support! Thank You so much to the #roufusport Nation for All Your SUPPORT "